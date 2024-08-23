Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
India: Mamata Banerjee calls for tougher laws against rape

August 22, 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister of India to urge the implementation of stricter...

India: Mamata Banerjee calls for tougher laws against rape
August 22, 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister of India to urge the implementation of stricter anti-rape laws, highlighting the urgency of ensuring justice and security in society. In the letter, she has requested that trials of the perpetrators be completed within 15 days through special courts. Abhishek Banerjee, general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has also urged state governments to press the central government for stricter anti-rape laws, citing an alarming rise in sexual assault cases. Mamata's letter and Abhishek's post come amid mounting criticism over a recent rape and murder case at RG Kar Hospital. The source of this news is Sanmarg. The current situation in India demands immediate legal action to address the epidemic of gender-based violence.

