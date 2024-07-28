India: Mamata Banerjee leaves NITI Aayog meeting over alleged favoritism

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, accusing the central government of turning off her microphone while she asked for funds for her state. Banerjee said she was only allowed to speak for five minutes, while other speakers had been given much longer. He stressed that this behavior is not just an affront to Bengal, but to all regional parties. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, saw participation of various Heads of State and Ministers, with some Heads of State boycotting the meeting, as reported by Sanmarg. The NITI Aayog is a body of the Government of India that serves as a platform for cooperation between the central government and the states.

