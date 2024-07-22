Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Mamata Banerjee promises support for Bangladeshi refugees

21 July 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her support for Bangladeshi refugees during a 'Shahid Diwas' speech in Kolkata....

India: Mamata Banerjee promises support for Bangladeshi refugees
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 July 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her support for Bangladeshi refugees during a 'Shahid Diwas' speech in Kolkata. Banerjee assured that West Bengal will provide refuge to Bangladeshi citizens fleeing violence related to reservation issues. He stressed that although Bangladesh is a separate country, West Bengal will follow the UN directives to accommodate refugees. Banerjee also criticized the BJP-led central government, saying it will not last long. Sanmarg reports it. During the event, Banerjee praised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his political commitment in Uttar Pradesh.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
assured that West Bengal Sanmarg reports it although Bangladesh Bengala Occidentale
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza