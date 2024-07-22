India: Mamata Banerjee promises support for Bangladeshi refugees

21 July 2024_ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her support for Bangladeshi refugees during a 'Shahid Diwas' speech in Kolkata. Banerjee assured that West Bengal will provide refuge to Bangladeshi citizens fleeing violence related to reservation issues. He stressed that although Bangladesh is a separate country, West Bengal will follow the UN directives to accommodate refugees. Banerjee also criticized the BJP-led central government, saying it will not last long. Sanmarg reports it. During the event, Banerjee praised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his political commitment in Uttar Pradesh.