India: Manipur Airstrike Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured

01 September 2024_ A militant airstrike in Manipur has killed a woman and injured ten people, marking a significant escalation in the conflict in the region. The drone attack, which launched grenades, has raised concerns about escalating violence in an already volatile area. In another incident, a woman died and her father went missing after their car was engulfed in floodwaters in Telangana, hindustantimes.com reported, highlighting the gravity of the situation in India, where ethnic conflicts and natural disasters continue to affect the population.