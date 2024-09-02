Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Manipur Airstrike Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured

01 September 2024_ A militant airstrike in Manipur has killed a woman and injured ten people, marking a significant escalation in the conflict in the...

India: Manipur Airstrike Leaves One Dead, Ten Injured
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ A militant airstrike in Manipur has killed a woman and injured ten people, marking a significant escalation in the conflict in the region. The drone attack, which launched grenades, has raised concerns about escalating violence in an already volatile area. In another incident, a woman died and her father went missing after their car was engulfed in floodwaters in Telangana, hindustantimes.com reported, highlighting the gravity of the situation in India, where ethnic conflicts and natural disasters continue to affect the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
missing after their significant escalation Manipur another incident
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza