India: Manipur clash, 11 suspected rebels killed in clash with security forces

November 12, 2024_ A violent clash between security forces and suspected insurgents has erupted in Jiribam district of Manipur, killing 11 suspected militants. The incident occurred when the insurgents, armed with modern weapons, opened fire on a police station and a CRPF camp, injuring two soldiers, one of whom was in critical condition. During the clash, which lasted over an hour, the insurgents also attacked homes and set fire to shops in the local market. Authorities are currently searching for five missing civilians, it is unclear whether they were abducted by the insurgents or hid during the attack, सन्मार्ग reported. The situation in the region remains tense, with security forces working to ensure the safety of residents and recover the missing.