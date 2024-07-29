India: Manu Bhaker wins first medal for India at Paris 2024 Olympics

July 28, 2024_ India opened its medal account at the Paris 2024 Olympics with young shooter Manu Bhaker winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m shot put final. After a disappointment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she failed to qualify for the final, Bhaker showed great determination and talent, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in this Olympic discipline. With this achievement, Bhaker established herself as one of the promises of Indian sport, bringing home India's fifth medal at the Olympics. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. Manu Bhaker, originally from the state of Haryana, began shooting at a young age and has already racked up numerous successes at the international level, including titles at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.