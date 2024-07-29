Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Manu Bhaker wins first medal for India at Paris 2024 Olympics

July 28, 2024_ India opened its medal account at the Paris 2024 Olympics with young shooter Manu Bhaker winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m...

India: Manu Bhaker wins first medal for India at Paris 2024 Olympics
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 28, 2024_ India opened its medal account at the Paris 2024 Olympics with young shooter Manu Bhaker winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m shot put final. After a disappointment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she failed to qualify for the final, Bhaker showed great determination and talent, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in this Olympic discipline. With this achievement, Bhaker established herself as one of the promises of Indian sport, bringing home India's fifth medal at the Olympics. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. Manu Bhaker, originally from the state of Haryana, began shooting at a young age and has already racked up numerous successes at the international level, including titles at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at fifth medal at including titles at began shooting at
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza