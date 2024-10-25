Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
India: Maserati aims to conquer the Indian market with new strategies

October 24, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian premium car brand, is looking to expand its presence in India after years of disappointing sales, with fewer...

India: Maserati aims to conquer the Indian market with new strategies
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian premium car brand, is looking to expand its presence in India after years of disappointing sales, with fewer than 50 cars sold in the country. The Stellantis-owned carmaker plans to open two new dealerships in Delhi and Bengaluru, catering to the growing demand for luxury vehicles in India. Maserati recently introduced the Grecale SUV, a model that promises to appeal to Indian consumers looking for high-end cars. Maserati's strategy focuses on innovation and Italian design, aiming to cater to an increasingly younger and affluent clientele. The news was reported by forbesindia.com. With a rapidly growing luxury car market, Maserati hopes to strengthen its position in India, a country that represents a great opportunity for high-end brands.

Tag
high end brands car brand India brand
