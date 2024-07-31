India: Maserati expands its presence with new showrooms and launches the electric Grecale

30 July 2024_ Maserati, the prestigious Italian automotive brand, announces the opening of new showrooms in Delhi and Bangalore, currently operating only in Mumbai. The company plans to introduce the electric version of the Grecale model, an SUV that combines luxury and performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. CEO Claverol expressed optimism about India's economic prospects, underlining the importance of a free trade agreement that will facilitate the access of Italian cars to the Indian market. The news was reported by economictimes.indiatimes.com. Maserati aims to meet the growing demand for luxury vehicles in India, a growing market for the automotive sector.