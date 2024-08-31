India: Maserati targets triple digit growth in Indian market

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Maserati, the Italian premium car brand, is forecasting triple-digit growth in India over the next three to five years. The company, which sold less than 50 cars in the country last year, attributes the forecast to the increase in the number of entrepreneurs and growing demand for luxury products in the rapidly expanding economy. Maserati is planning to open two new dealerships in Delhi and Bengaluru early next year as it focuses on improving customer experience rather than just sales, hindi.business-standard.com reported. Maserati, known for its luxury cars, continues to seek a foothold in the emerging Indian market where demand for premium vehicles is on the rise.

