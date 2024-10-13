India: Massimo Bottura's Food Pop-ups Are a Success in India

October 12, 2024_ Celebrity Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s food pop-ups are proving a huge success in India, where he has showcased his signature dishes for three years running. The exclusive events offer a unique culinary experience, with dishes such as ‘Oops I Dropped the Lemon Tart' and ‘The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne' from his three-Michelin-star restaurant, Osteria Francescana, in Modena. The combination of Italian haute cuisine and cultural interactions has made these events highly sought-after, attracting a wealthy clientele willing to pay top dollar to attend, financialexpress.com reports. India is increasingly embracing Italian food culture, with local chefs following Bottura’s lead, contributing to an ever-evolving culinary landscape.