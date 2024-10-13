Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Massimo Bottura's Food Pop-ups Are a Success in India

October 12, 2024_ Celebrity Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s food pop-ups are proving a huge success in India, where he has showcased his signature...

India: Massimo Bottura's Food Pop-ups Are a Success in India
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Celebrity Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s food pop-ups are proving a huge success in India, where he has showcased his signature dishes for three years running. The exclusive events offer a unique culinary experience, with dishes such as ‘Oops I Dropped the Lemon Tart' and ‘The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne' from his three-Michelin-star restaurant, Osteria Francescana, in Modena. The combination of Italian haute cuisine and cultural interactions has made these events highly sought-after, attracting a wealthy clientele willing to pay top dollar to attend, financialexpress.com reports. India is increasingly embracing Italian food culture, with local chefs following Bottura’s lead, contributing to an ever-evolving culinary landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
showcased his signature food pop ups istidina his
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza