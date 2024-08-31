Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
India: Massimo Costantini, the Italian coach who leads Indian table tennis to success

August 31, 2024_ Massimo Costantini, 66, has returned to India to oversee the third season of Indian table tennis, aiming to transform the country...

31 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Massimo Costantini, 66, has returned to India to oversee the third season of Indian table tennis, aiming to transform the country into a world powerhouse in the sport. Hailing from Senigallia, Italy, Costantini has a successful coaching career, having previously led teams in Italy, UAE and USA, and won the ITTF Coach of the Year award. His experience and professional approach aim to improve the performance of Indian athletes, using their unique skills, such as using pimple gum, to compete at the international level. This was reported by indianexpress.com. Costantini, who also has a successful playing career, is determined to take India to new heights, with their sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

