India: Merchandise exports rising despite global challenges

July 16, 2024_ India's merchandise exports rose 2.56% in June to $35.2 billion, despite global headwinds. However, the trade deficit widened to $20.98 billion in the same month. Imports grew 5% to $56.18 billion, led by crude oil, pulses and electronic goods. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, exports of goods and services reached $200 billion. This was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said total exports could top $800 billion by the end of the fiscal year.