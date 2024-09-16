Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
India: Meta targets Indian advertising market with new strategies
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Social media giant Meta has declared India as one of its priority markets globally, thanks to the growing popularity of its platforms and increased engagement with AI tools. Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan highlighted that ad spend in the country is currently below its potential, with plenty of room for growth. Additionally, India is the top market for watch-time for short-form Reels on Instagram, with brands starting to integrate the format into their advertising campaigns. The news was reported by सन्मार्ग. Meta continues to invest in India, a market that is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, contributing to its position as an economic superpower.

