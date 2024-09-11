Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
India: Mikiamo Limoncello Brings Italian Flavor to India
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Mixology Studio has partnered with Nuvola Spirits Private Limited to launch India’s first Limoncello, Mikiamo Limoncello, celebrating Italian heritage and craftsmanship. The liqueur, a Southern Italian tradition, was first introduced in Goa in May 2024 and will expand to Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka by October 2024. The lemons used in Mikiamo Limoncello are sourced from Southern Italian orchards known for their quality and the final product is bottled in India, offering an authentic Italian experience. The source of this news is fooddrinkinnovations.com. Mikiamo Limoncello is designed to be a versatile addition to any drinks collection, perfect for cocktails and desserts, bringing a piece of Italy to every sip.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
