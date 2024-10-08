India: Mindshare and Lufthansa celebrate Milan's culture with an innovative campaign

October 07, 2024_ Mindshare has launched a strategic collaboration between its teams in India and Italy, announcing a synergy with Lufthansa German Airlines to promote the culture and lifestyle of Milan. The partnership aims to combine the creative expertise of the two countries, offering an authentic travel experience through innovative storytelling and influencer collaborations. Indian content creator Tanya Khanijow, along with well-known Italian influencers, explored the cultural and culinary gems of Milan, presenting an itinerary that highlights local experiences. The news is reported by indiantelevision.com. This initiative not only promotes Milan as a vibrant travel destination but also highlights the importance of international collaboration in the tourism sector.