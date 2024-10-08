Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Mindshare and Lufthansa celebrate Milan's culture with an innovative campaign

October 07, 2024_ Mindshare has launched a strategic collaboration between its teams in India and Italy, announcing a synergy with Lufthansa German...

India: Mindshare and Lufthansa celebrate Milan's culture with an innovative campaign
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 07, 2024_ Mindshare has launched a strategic collaboration between its teams in India and Italy, announcing a synergy with Lufthansa German Airlines to promote the culture and lifestyle of Milan. The partnership aims to combine the creative expertise of the two countries, offering an authentic travel experience through innovative storytelling and influencer collaborations. Indian content creator Tanya Khanijow, along with well-known Italian influencers, explored the cultural and culinary gems of Milan, presenting an itinerary that highlights local experiences. The news is reported by indiantelevision.com. This initiative not only promotes Milan as a vibrant travel destination but also highlights the importance of international collaboration in the tourism sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Milan as its teams in India influencer collaborations collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza