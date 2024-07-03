Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi accuses Congress of being a political 'parasite'

July 2, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress a 'parasite' growing at the expense of its smaller allies, during his speech in the...

India: Modi accuses Congress of being a political 'parasite'
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress a 'parasite' growing at the expense of its smaller allies, during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies and creating economic chaos, despite its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's behavior and responded to opposition concerns over leaks of NEET exams. Modi praised his BJP party and NDA alliance for the election victory and promised to triple their efforts in the third term. The Asian Age reports that Modi also highlighted his government's economic successes and constitutional reforms. He concluded the speech by asking the Speaker of the House to take action against the spread of lies in Parliament.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Modi praised his BJP party Modi accuses Congress his istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza