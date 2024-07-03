India: Modi accuses Congress of being a political 'parasite'

July 2, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress a 'parasite' growing at the expense of its smaller allies, during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies and creating economic chaos, despite its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's behavior and responded to opposition concerns over leaks of NEET exams. Modi praised his BJP party and NDA alliance for the election victory and promised to triple their efforts in the third term. The Asian Age reports that Modi also highlighted his government's economic successes and constitutional reforms. He concluded the speech by asking the Speaker of the House to take action against the spread of lies in Parliament.