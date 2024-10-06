Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi accuses Congress of being led by a 'bunch of urban Naxalites'

05 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of being run by a "bunch of urban Naxalites" and urged the people to...

India: Modi accuses Congress of being led by a 'bunch of urban Naxalites'
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of being run by a "bunch of urban Naxalites" and urged the people to unite to defeat the party's "dangerous agenda". Addressing a rally in Washim district, Maharashtra, Modi also slammed the Congress for robbing the poor and failing to improve their conditions for selfish political reasons. He said that people's unity could stop the Congress' agenda of dividing the country. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Naxalites are a Maoist movement active in India, known for their guerrilla activities and fight against social injustice.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
dangerous agenda Modi accuses Congress run Washim district
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza