India: Modi accuses Congress of being led by a 'bunch of urban Naxalites'

05 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of being run by a "bunch of urban Naxalites" and urged the people to unite to defeat the party's "dangerous agenda". Addressing a rally in Washim district, Maharashtra, Modi also slammed the Congress for robbing the poor and failing to improve their conditions for selfish political reasons. He said that people's unity could stop the Congress' agenda of dividing the country. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Naxalites are a Maoist movement active in India, known for their guerrilla activities and fight against social injustice.