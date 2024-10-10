Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
India: Modi accuses Congress of dividing Indian society for political purposes

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
09 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of dividing Indian society for political gain. Modi pointed out that the Congress focuses only on Hindu castes, ignoring castes in the Muslim community, and said that this strategy is aimed at creating divisions among religious groups. The Prime Minister described the Congress as an irresponsible party that spreads hatred to maintain its voter base. The news is reported by The Asian Age. Modi also highlighted that the Congress, which has ruled India for decades, is desperately trying to regain power, undermining traditional Indian values of unity and harmony.

