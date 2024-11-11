India: Modi accuses Congress of trying to divide tribal communities

November 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a frontal attack on the Congress, accusing its "royal family" of orchestrating a conspiracy to divide tribal communities and threaten reservations for Scheduled Castes (ST), Under-Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Categories (OBC). During election rallies in Gumla and Chandankiyari, Modi described the Congress as a party in crisis, fearing the unity of marginalized communities. He said that the union of ST, SC and OBC would pose a threat to his political existence, prompting the Congress to try to break this solidarity. The news was reported by Hindust. With the Jharkhand assembly elections approaching, Modi's campaign is focused on mobilizing tribal communities and marginalized castes.