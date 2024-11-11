Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi accuses Congress of trying to divide tribal communities

November 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a frontal attack on the Congress, accusing its "royal family" of orchestrating a...

India: Modi accuses Congress of trying to divide tribal communities
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a frontal attack on the Congress, accusing its "royal family" of orchestrating a conspiracy to divide tribal communities and threaten reservations for Scheduled Castes (ST), Under-Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Categories (OBC). During election rallies in Gumla and Chandankiyari, Modi described the Congress as a party in crisis, fearing the unity of marginalized communities. He said that the union of ST, SC and OBC would pose a threat to his political existence, prompting the Congress to try to break this solidarity. The news was reported by Hindust. With the Jharkhand assembly elections approaching, Modi's campaign is focused on mobilizing tribal communities and marginalized castes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Congress as Modi accuses Congress Modi described OBC would
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza