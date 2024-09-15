India: Modi accuses dynastic parties of ruining Jammu and Kashmir

September 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are a fight between three dynastic parties and the youth of the region. Addressing a rally in Doda, Modi accused the Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of bringing terrorism and corruption to J&K, saying that only the BJP can ensure a better future. He stressed that the BJP is committed to restoring the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and promoting development in the region. This was reported by The Sunday Free Press Journal. Modi also highlighted the progress made in the past few years, promising a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir and a paradise for tourists.