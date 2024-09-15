Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi accuses dynastic parties of ruining Jammu and Kashmir

September 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&amp;K) are a fight between...

India: Modi accuses dynastic parties of ruining Jammu and Kashmir
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are a fight between three dynastic parties and the youth of the region. Addressing a rally in Doda, Modi accused the Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of bringing terrorism and corruption to J&K, saying that only the BJP can ensure a better future. He stressed that the BJP is committed to restoring the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and promoting development in the region. This was reported by The Sunday Free Press Journal. Modi also highlighted the progress made in the past few years, promising a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir and a paradise for tourists.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Modi accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jammu e Kashmir Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza