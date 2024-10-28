India: Modi addresses cyber crime in his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'

October 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed cyber crime on his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the impact of such crimes on all sections of the population. Modi urged citizens not to remain passive and take action against digital fraud, calling those responsible for such acts as enemies of society. He announced the creation of a National Cyber Coordination Centre to coordinate investigations among agencies and state governments. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati, highlighting the importance of digital security in an era of increasing interconnectivity. Modi also praised Indian talent in the animation industry, highlighting the growing global recognition of Indian works.