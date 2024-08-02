India: Modi and Chinh strengthen strategic ties between India and Vietnam

01 August 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced an action plan to expand strategic ties between the two countries during a press conference in New Delhi. The leaders signed six memoranda of understanding and agreed to a $300 million credit to strengthen Vietnam's maritime security, amid growing concern over China's military maneuvers in the region. Modi underlined the importance of cooperation on security and development, saying both countries support a free and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The news is reported by The Asian Age. The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Vietnam, both active members of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.