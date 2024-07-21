India: Modi and Luxon discuss trade and economic cooperation

July 21, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon discussed ways to improve trade and economic ties between the two countries. The leaders agreed to establish working groups in key sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technology. They also explored the possibility of a free trade agreement between India and New Zealand. Modi and Luxon stressed the importance of strengthening ties between people and promoting cultural exchanges. This was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Modi invited Luxon to visit India, and Luxon accepted the invitation.