India: Modi and Muizzu strengthen economic and strategic ties between India and Maldives

07 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu met in New Delhi, agreeing to strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two countries. During the meeting, Modi highlighted India's role as the Maldives' "first responder" in crisis situations, while Muizzu praised India's support. Five agreements were signed, including a currency swap agreement and a judicial training program, and new infrastructure projects, such as a runway at Hanimaadhoo airport, were inaugurated. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The meeting marks a significant step towards a deeper partnership, with India having already invested $1.4 billion in infrastructure projects in the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for its natural beauty and tourism.