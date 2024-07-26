Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
India: Modi and Shah plan strategy for elections in Haryana
July 25, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are strategizing for the assembly elections in Haryana, after the BJP's disappointing performance in the last elections. Modi plans to visit the state frequently to shore up electoral support and monitor local political and administrative issues. During recent meetings, he urged BJP members to ensure that welfare programs reach the beneficiaries, especially the poorest. Furthermore, the BJP is trying to exploit the Congress's internal divisions to improve its chances. The news is reported by Deccan Chronicle. Haryana is a state in northern India, known for its agriculture and internal political challenges.

