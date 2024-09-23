Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi announces ambitious goals for third term

September 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has very ambitious goals for his third term, aiming to transform India into...

India: Modi announces ambitious goals for third term
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has very ambitious goals for his third term, aiming to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking in New York, Modi highlighted the importance of the recent popular mandate, calling it unprecedented in the last 60 years. He also praised the role of Indian Americans as ‘brand ambassadors’ of India, highlighting their contribution to social and national development. Modi said that India is now a land of opportunities, ready to create new possibilities for its people. The news was reported by Sanmarg. Modi also mentioned that in the last ten years, 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty, highlighting the change in mindset needed to achieve such results.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
India said that He rete elio
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza