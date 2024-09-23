India: Modi announces ambitious goals for third term

September 23, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has very ambitious goals for his third term, aiming to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking in New York, Modi highlighted the importance of the recent popular mandate, calling it unprecedented in the last 60 years. He also praised the role of Indian Americans as ‘brand ambassadors’ of India, highlighting their contribution to social and national development. Modi said that India is now a land of opportunities, ready to create new possibilities for its people. The news was reported by Sanmarg. Modi also mentioned that in the last ten years, 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty, highlighting the change in mindset needed to achieve such results.