Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
India: Modi announces contribution of one million dollars for the conservation of UNESCO heritage
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will contribute $1 million to the UNESCO World Heritage Center to support heritage conservation in countries in the Global South. While inaugurating the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Modi underlined India's commitment to the preservation of global heritage. He cited examples of Indian support for the conservation of sites such as Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Cham Temples in Vietnam and the Bagan Stupa in Myanmar. Modi also announced the launch of a certificate program in world heritage management for young professionals in India. The Asian Age reports it. The Prime Minister also proposed the inclusion of the historical site

