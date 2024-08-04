India: Modi announces food self-sufficiency and food export

04 August 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food. During the...
04 August 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food. During the G20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting, Modi highlighted how the country is working to provide solutions to global food security. It highlighted the change from the past when food security was a concern for India. The news was reported by The Sunday Free Press Journal. Modi also emphasized the importance of international cooperation to address global food challenges.