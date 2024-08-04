Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi announces food self-sufficiency and food export

04 August 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food. During the...

India: Modi announces food self-sufficiency and food export
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of food. During the G20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting, Modi highlighted how the country is working to provide solutions to global food security. It highlighted the change from the past when food security was a concern for India. The news was reported by The Sunday Free Press Journal. Modi also emphasized the importance of international cooperation to address global food challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cibo food India global food security
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza