September 28, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that, for the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government with a full majority in Jammu and Kashmir after the upcoming assembly elections. The statement marks a major step for the party, which has historically faced challenges in the region. Modi stressed the importance of a stable government for the development and security of the region. Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, known for its natural beauty and complex political situation. The news was reported by The Asian Age, highlighting the BJP's ambitions in an area that is strategically significant for India.