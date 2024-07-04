Cerca nel sito
 
India: Modi announces the return to normality in Manipur

3 July 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state of Manipur is gradually returning to normality after recent episodes of violence. Modi said most schools have reopened and both the central and state governments were working to restore peace. Over 500 people have been arrested and more than 11,000 complaints have been registered since the violence began. Modi also informed that the central government has sent two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deal with the flood situation in the state. Vartha Bharathi reports it. Manipur is a state in northeast India, known for its ethnic and cultural diversity.

