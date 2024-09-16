Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
India: Modi attacks JMM-Congress-RJD alliance for illegal infiltration
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the JMM, Congress and RJD alliance, accusing them of abetting the infiltration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants for political reasons. Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, Modi slammed the JMM government’s lack of recognition of the problem despite a court order for an independent probe. He said illegal immigration was altering the demography of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan, vowing to take action against corruption. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Modi also highlighted the central government’s efforts to support tribal communities and promised to realise development dreams for Jharkhand.

