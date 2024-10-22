Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
India: Modi attends 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia

22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Russia to attend the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24. During his stay, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of BRICS member and invited countries, addressing global development and security issues. The summit, under the Russian presidency, will provide an important platform to discuss global issues and assess the progress of BRICS initiatives. This is Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024, after the annual India-Russia summit in July. This news was reported by Sanmarg. BRICS is a group of emerging countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and aims to promote economic and political cooperation among its members.

BRICS summit annual India Russia Russia vertice
