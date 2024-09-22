India: Modi, Biden discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict at Quad summit

Cerca nel sito
 
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and deepen the India-US global strategic partnership. The two leaders also planned bilateral meetings with the Australian and Japanese prime ministers and will attend further summits in New York. The meeting, held at Biden's residence, was aimed at identifying new avenues to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, with a special focus on Modi's recent visit to Ukraine, The Hindu reported. Modi will also hold meetings with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders during his visit to the US.

