India: Modi Cabinet Reshuffles Bureaucracy with New Appointments at Top

August 16, 2024_ The Narendra Modi government has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing new secretaries in various ministries, including the Department of Expenditure and the Ministry of Defence. Manoj Govil, an official from Madhya Pradesh, has been designated as secretary in the Department of Expenditure, while Nagaraju Maddirala, an IAS officer from Tripura, will take over as secretary in Financial Services. The reshuffle has been necessitated by the promotion of T V Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary, who will take office on August 30, The Hindu Business Line reported. The new appointments are aimed at strengthening the administrative efficiency of the Indian government at a crucial time for the country.