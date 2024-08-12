August 12, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is experiencing significant economic progress, which is considered a major success under his leadership. The country's economic situation is currently very positive, with indicators showing sustained growth. Modi stressed the importance of these achievements for India's future, highlighting the work done by the government to improve economic conditions. The news was reported by Pragativadi. This development is seen as a crucial step in strengthening India's position in the global economic landscape.