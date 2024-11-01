Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
India: Modi celebrates Diwali with forces at Indo-Pak border

October 31, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers deployed at the Indo-Pakistani border in Kachchh, Gujarat....

India: Modi celebrates Diwali with forces at Indo-Pak border
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers deployed at the Indo-Pakistani border in Kachchh, Gujarat. During the visit, Modi praised the bravery of the military, saying that due to their vigilance, no one dares to threaten the region. He also stressed the importance of national security, calling on citizens to recognize and fight divisive forces. The news was reported by news18.com. Kachchh is a region in Gujarat, known for its strategic location and the presence of armed forces that protect the border with Pakistan.

