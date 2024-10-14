India: Modi celebrates three years of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

October 13, 2024_ Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has lauded the three-year completion of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, an initiative aimed at transforming the country's infrastructure. Modi highlighted how the plan has improved multi-modal connectivity, accelerated development in various sectors and created new opportunities. With GatiShakti, India is moving towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', or a developed India. The plan has also facilitated integration between different players, reducing delays and boosting logistics. This was reported by The Asian Age. PM GatiShakti is a strategic initiative of the Government of India to improve infrastructure and boost economic growth.