Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
India: Modi chairs BJP Election Committee meeting for Jharkhand elections

October 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party...

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, in preparation for the Jharkhand elections, which will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The meeting discussed the selection of candidates for the state assembly elections, with senior party leaders including national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. The election will involve around 2.60 crore voters, with a special focus on the youth and new voters. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The Jharkhand elections will be held in 81 constituencies and the current assembly term ends on January 5, 2025.

