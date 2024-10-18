India: Modi chairs meeting with NDA Chief Ministers in Chandigarh

October 17, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh. The meeting discussed governance and improving the lives of citizens, with a commitment to promote national progress and support the needy. The agenda also included the celebration of ‘Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and the 50th anniversary of the ‘attempt to murder democracy’. The meeting was attended by 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers, including prominent figures such as BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deccan Chronicle reported. The meeting took place in an environment of collaboration among states governed by NDA allies, highlighting the importance of political cooperation in India.