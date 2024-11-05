Cerca nel sito
 
India: Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Ontario, calls for justice
November 4, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the deliberate attack by Khalistani extremists on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Modi expressed his expectation that the Canadian government will ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, stressing that such acts of violence will not weaken India's resolve. Modi's reaction came hours after a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident. The source of this story is The Asian Age. The attack was carried out by Khalistani separatists, a group that advocates for independence for Punjab, and has raised concerns about the safety of Indian communities abroad.

