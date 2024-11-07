India: Modi congratulates Trump on his victory in US elections

07 November 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, calling it "a spectacular victory". Modi expressed his intention to work closely with Trump again to strengthen India-US relations, especially in the energy and defence sectors. In addition, President Joe Biden extended congratulations to Trump, stressing the importance of a peaceful transition and national unity. The news was reported by Sanmarg. This event marks a significant return of Trump to the White House after being ousted four years ago, and is a pivotal moment for international relations, especially between India and the US.