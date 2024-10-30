India: Modi distributes 51,000 job letters to unemployed youth

October 29, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presided over a recruitment event, the 'rozgar mela', where he distributed over 51,000 recruitment letters to young job seekers. Modi underlined the government's commitment to creating permanent job opportunities, saying that the recruitment process for millions of youth is continuing. In a message on X, he expressed his joy at being able to hand over these letters in a festive atmosphere, inviting the new recruits to contribute to nation-building. The news was reported by The Asian Age. This event comes amid the Indian government's growing focus on youth employment, especially in BJP- and NDA-ruled territories.