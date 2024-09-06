Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
India: Modi faces challenges for lasting legacy after election win

05 September 2024_ Having secured a third term in June 2024, Narendra Modi faces significant challenges in securing a lasting legacy. Despite a...

India: Modi faces challenges for lasting legacy after election win
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ Having secured a third term in June 2024, Narendra Modi faces significant challenges in securing a lasting legacy. Despite a historic victory, his party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), won 40% fewer seats than expected, highlighting a shift in voter sentiment, particularly among the youth. Modi must now focus on economic reforms and sustainable development to avoid leaving a legacy of missed opportunities. The source of this analysis is indiatoday.in. The current situation requires special attention to the economic needs of the people, in order not to disappoint the expectations of millions of Indians.

