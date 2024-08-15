India: Modi gears up for meaningful Independence Day speech

August 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver an address from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He is expected to announce relief measures for various sectors, including agriculture, health and education. The speech will also touch on issues of national security and economic growth, highlighting the government's achievements and future plans. The excitement is high ahead of this major event, which is a pivotal moment for Modi's leadership, Deccan Chronicle reports. The Red Fort, located in Delhi, is a historic symbol of India and a traditional venue for Prime Ministerial speeches during national celebrations.