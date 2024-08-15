Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi gears up for meaningful Independence Day speech

August 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver an address from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He is...

India: Modi gears up for meaningful Independence Day speech
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver an address from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. He is expected to announce relief measures for various sectors, including agriculture, health and education. The speech will also touch on issues of national security and economic growth, highlighting the government's achievements and future plans. The excitement is high ahead of this major event, which is a pivotal moment for Modi's leadership, Deccan Chronicle reports. The Red Fort, located in Delhi, is a historic symbol of India and a traditional venue for Prime Ministerial speeches during national celebrations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
He is this major event address set
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza