India: Modi government marks 100 days of initiatives for wellbeing and security

October 4, 2024_ The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed 100 days of its third term, during which several initiatives were launched for the welfare of citizens and the security of the country. Among the major projects, investments of around Rs 15 lakh crore in infrastructure, including ports and roads, and significant support to farmers through the Kisan Samman Nidhi program stand out. In addition, projects were approved to improve youth employment and support for women, with the aim of promoting social inclusion and economic development. The news is reported by Vartha Bharati. These initiatives aim to strengthen India's position as a growing nation and improve the quality of life of its citizens.