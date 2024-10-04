Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi government marks 100 days of initiatives for wellbeing and security

October 4, 2024_ The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed 100 days of its third term, during which several...

India: Modi government marks 100 days of initiatives for wellbeing and security
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed 100 days of its third term, during which several initiatives were launched for the welfare of citizens and the security of the country. Among the major projects, investments of around Rs 15 lakh crore in infrastructure, including ports and roads, and significant support to farmers through the Kisan Samman Nidhi program stand out. In addition, projects were approved to improve youth employment and support for women, with the aim of promoting social inclusion and economic development. The news is reported by Vartha Bharati. These initiatives aim to strengthen India's position as a growing nation and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lakh crore stand out the news is reported by Vartha Bharati Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza