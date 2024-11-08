Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
India: Modi govt pledges to fight terrorism with new strategies

India: Modi govt pledges to fight terrorism with new strategies
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
07 November 2024_ Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Narendra Modi government is firmly committed to eradicating terrorism in the country. Addressing an anti-terrorism conference, Shah stressed the importance of cooperation between central and state security agencies to tackle this menace. He also unveiled a model anti-terrorism squad and special force for states and Union Territories, which, if adopted, will provide a common framework to fight terrorism. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. This commitment comes amid growing concerns over internal security and the need for coordinated strategies to tackle terrorism in India.

