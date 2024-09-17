Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
India: Modi hails country's potential, criticises opposition
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is uniquely positioned on the global stage, calling the country the “best bet for the 21st century” due to its diversity and potential. Speaking at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Gandhinagar, Modi praised India’s solar revolution, predicting it will go down in history. He also criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of trying to divide the nation for political purposes, while his government continues to focus on development. Modi inaugurated major projects in Ahmedabad, including the first Vande Bharat metro service and new express trains, with a total investment of Rs 8,000 crore. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Modi highlighted the government’s commitment to research and renewable energy, with ambitious plans for India’s energy future.

