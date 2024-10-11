India: Modi highlights importance of Act East policy at ASEAN-India summit

October 10, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos, where he highlighted how India’s Act East policy has strengthened ties with ASEAN nations. Modi stressed the importance of collaboration between India and ASEAN, especially in a complex global environment. Speaking at the summit, he said that trade with the ASEAN region has nearly doubled to over $130 billion in the past decade. He also announced the launch of direct flights with Brunei, increasing connectivity between India and seven ASEAN countries. The news was reported by The Asian Age. This meeting comes amid growing regional cooperation and dialogue between India and Southeast Asian countries.