Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Modi highlights importance of Act East policy at ASEAN-India summit

October 10, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos, where he highlighted how India’s Act East...

India: Modi highlights importance of Act East policy at ASEAN-India summit
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos, where he highlighted how India’s Act East policy has strengthened ties with ASEAN nations. Modi stressed the importance of collaboration between India and ASEAN, especially in a complex global environment. Speaking at the summit, he said that trade with the ASEAN region has nearly doubled to over $130 billion in the past decade. He also announced the launch of direct flights with Brunei, increasing connectivity between India and seven ASEAN countries. The news was reported by The Asian Age. This meeting comes amid growing regional cooperation and dialogue between India and Southeast Asian countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
seven ASEAN countries Association of South East Asian Nations Speaking at elio
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza