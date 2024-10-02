India: Modi, Holness Strengthen India-Jamaica Ties

02 October 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness to discuss increasing trade and cultural ties between the two countries. During the meeting, Modi compared the speed of bilateral progress to that of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, expressing optimism about the future of cooperation. The two leaders agreed to focus on areas such as education, innovation and health, while also addressing common challenges such as organised crime and drug trafficking. The news was reported by The Asian Age. This meeting marks the first bilateral visit by a Jamaican Prime Minister to India, underscoring the growing importance of relations between the two countries.