Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
India: Modi inaugurates 6611 crore projects in Varanasi

October 20, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,611 crore in Varanasi. The...

India: Modi inaugurates 6611 crore projects in Varanasi
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 6,611 crore in Varanasi. The projects include the new terminal at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, the redevelopment of Sarnath and the Sigra Stadium, which will provide modern facilities for sportspeople. Modi also announced an initiative to provide free food to students of Sanskrit schools and family members of hospital patients. Around 5,000 security personnel were on hand to secure the event. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Varanasi is a sacred city for Hindus and a major cultural hub in India.

